Department of Public Works crews prepare for major winter storm

MILWAUKEE — As Southeast Wisconsin prepares for the first major snowfall of the season, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works is also getting crews ready to treat the roadways.

"We prepare for snow and ice control all year round," said Jeff Laufenberg, Urban Forestry District Manager for the City of Milwaukee.

Laufenberg said staff came in at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday night ready to work rolling 12-hour shifts. There are about 100 crew members treating about 7-thousand miles of roadway in the city of Milwaukee. Laufenberg said crews with DPW have been monitoring this unique forecast, ready to treat anywhere from a few inches by the lakefront to closer to a foot inland. He said because the snowfall is a long-duration event, there are many challenges.

"One of the biggest challenges is staffing, keeping people well-rested and ready to go because it's pretty taxing 12-hour shifts," said Laufenberg.

And while crews will be out working to try to clear the roads—Jeff says there are things you can do to help make their job easier.

"Slow down, drive carefully," Laufenberg said.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip