Denver man charged with 2016 murder of girlfriend on Amtrak train in Wisconsin

Prosecutors charged a Denver man with murder on Tuesday in connection to the 2016 death of his girlfriend on an Amtrak train in Wisconsin.

According to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, Angelo Mantych has been charged with first-degree murder of 28-year-old Marina Placensia. She was the mother of four young children, three of whom she had with Mantych.

Prosecutors say on August 30, 2016, Placensia, her four children, and Mantych boarded an Amtrak train in Wisconsin and headed for Denver. They lived in Wisconsin at the time. When the train arrived at Denver's Union Station on September 1, Placensia was dead.

After several years of investigation, Mantych has now been charged and an arrest warrant has been issued.

McCann said in a statement, “I want to thank the prosecutors and investigators in my office, as well as the detectives with the Denver Police Department, whose work on this case has gotten us to this point. I also want to thank the Racine (Wisconsin) Police Department and the Amtrak Police Department for their invaluable assistance with the investigation.”

