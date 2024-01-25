Dense fog causes dangerous low visibility on roads

MILWAUKEE — The low visibility has been tough on drivers.

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar was out in the Storm Chaser reporting on the dense fog when they witnessed a semi-truck take a wrong turn into a gas station lot.

It took three other semi-drivers to help him navigate his way back onto the main road.

TMJ4 spoke to a few drivers who said it's been like driving through the haze.

"It's really hard because when it's foggy the lights will be shining, it hurts your eyes," one driver said.

During dense fog like this, it's recommended for drivers to turn on their low beams while out on the road instead of the high beams, as they can reflect off the fog and make it even harder for drivers to see.

You can wake up to the latest updates on the fog and traffic on Thursday morning on TMJ4 News today.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip