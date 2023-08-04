Dennis Pearson, the eccentric artist behind the world-famous Beastie sculptures

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — When it comes to living a life as an artist, being eccentric and unique can make or break a career. For one Jefferson County artist, he has made three successful careers out of three different mediums.

Dennis Pearson, from the town of Jefferson, made a living selling stained glass windows.

“The color turns me on, man," he said with a laugh while holding up a design he made.

James Groh Dennis Pearson holds the stained glass window he was referencing when he said, "The color turns me on man.”

He has created paintings.

"Well, it's all a gift. It's a gift from God," Pearson said.

And finally, he is most known for his world-renowned sculptures called Beasties.

“They make people smile," Pearson said.

Beasties are childish and whimsical statues. They all have the same shape but come in different forms, sizes, and colors.

James Groh A collection of Beastie statues outside of Dennis Pearson's agent's home.

He first made Beasties in the mid-1960s. Those first iterations had wheels at the bottom instead of "hooves". However, those didn't sell well. So he took off the wheels, gave each one of them full legs, and Beasties became incredibly popular.

"I always felt that I had something unique and different."

Pearson said he came up with the idea while tinkering with different shapes and materials. The original Beastie sculptures were made on wheels. However, those didn't sell well. Once he took the wheels off, the popularity of the statues took off.

"What I tried to do is to make them, the sculptures, look like a child did them."

He didn't have a name for his creation at first. About 55 years ago, he brought two small Beastie sculptures to a Milwaukee art fair. That's when two women would give him unexpected advice.

"One woman said, 'What are they?' And I was going to say they are just make-believe animals. And the other woman said, 'They’re Beasties.' And the name just stuck, and I said that’s it. They’re Beasties.”

James Groh Dennis Pearson works on his new Beastie inside his Jefferson County studio.

He sold dozens to various cities as public art, 14 for the city of Christ Church in New Zealand, five to the Madison Children’s Museum, one to the Milwaukee Art Museum, Wisconsin State Fair Park, and more all over the globe including a 20-foot giraffe. There was even a display of Beasties on the White House lawn. They can sell for hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Beasties are sculptures, furniture, and playground pieces. He calls on Beastie in his studio a "Dino-sofa-s" like a dinosaur sofa. Others can be used as a stool. He has also been commissioned to make benches. Kids at parks or even art fairs love them.

“I’ve been at outdoor art festivals and told little children not to get on them, and they run right for them, and jump on them. They can’t resist.”

Adults love Beastie sculptures too.

“My husband had a Beastie. My son had a Beastie. We have a larger Beastie, and I have his one and only large neon," Beth LaFond said.

James Groh A large statue of a Beastie. These sculptures can range from a $90 to thousands of dollars.

She is a huge Beasties fan.

“I was star-struck," LaFond said about meeting the artist behind Beasties.

So, she offered to host a gallery show in her backyard. Next thing she knew, Beth basically became his agent helping him sell Beasties all across Oconomowoc, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the United States, and the world.

“Cause he’s an awesome artist, and his work is just fun, and it's happy, and it appeals to most people.”

They speak to our inner child. Beasties are bright and whimsical.

Dennis has been fortunate to lead a life full of art. He's injecting color into our cities and museums, and he’ll continue until he can’t anymore.

Pearson will have a gallery showing 890 Briar Ridge Dr. E. in Brookfield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow the Beastie Facebook page to stay up to date with new developments and pop-up galleries to buy one yourself.

