Denim Day 2023: Milwaukee leaders recognize Sexual Assault awareness day

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday, April 26 is Denim Day all across the world, recognizing sexual assault survivors and support services. It's a campaign that has been around for more than two decades, and this year, Milwaukee is recognizing its 12th Denim Day.

The history of Denim Day

The Denim Day campaign began in 1999 when the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction, claiming that because the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped the person who raped her remove her pants, thereby giving consent.

The day after that ruling, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans, in solidarity with the victim. That one moment, an act of solidarity with a victim, has grown to be an international movement.

Denim Day is the longest-running sexual violence prevention and education campaign in history.

Recognizing Denim Day in Milwaukee

In Milwaukee, the city is recognizing its 12th Denim Day. This year, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Fire Chief Aaron Lipski gathered at the Northwest Health Center to recognize the day.

Members of the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition, Jewish Family Services, and Office of Violence Prevention were also present.

