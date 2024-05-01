Demolition at former Northridge Mall takes big step forward

MILWAUKEE — The first phase of demolition at Granville Station, formerly known as Northridge Mall, is wrapping up and the next phase is set to begin.

Today, May 1, 2024, the City of Milwaukee will release a public bid for asbestos abatement and demolition of the remaining mall buildings.

This bid is being released just shy of five years since raze orders were issued against three properties that contain approximately 800,000 square feet of buildings. The City engaged in a protracted legal battle with the former owner but ultimately gained control of the entire site in January 2024.

“The City is following through on its commitment to address the health and safety issues created at the abandoned mall,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

“Residents and businesses on the northwest side have waited too long, and this is a significant step forward for this transformative effort. I again want to thank Governor Tony Evers and his administration for their support of this work. It is a heavy lift and the State of Wisconsin’s partnership has been instrumental in making this change in Milwaukee.”

HM Brandt, Inc., the City’s demolition contractor, began exterior structural demolition of the former Boston Store on March 20, 2024, and is wrapping up the first phase of the work ahead of schedule. HM Brandt has achieved over a 90% recycling rate for concrete, steel, and other materials generated during the demolition process.

The City of Milwaukee and HM Brandt are working with small, women, and minority-owned business enterprises (SWMBE) on this project.

Since January 2024, 50% of the contractors working at the former Northridge Mall have been SWMBE-certified businesses. These companies provide services that include site security, plumbing, environmental sampling, asbestos abatement, and site cleanup.

“Residents of the 9th District should be excited for the future of this site,” Alderwoman Larresa Taylor said. “My hope is the transformation of the former Northridge Mall sends a message to the business community that the West Brown Deer Road corridor is on the move.”

The bid will be posted on the Department of Neighborhood Services website.

As the City continues to transform Granville Station, the City of Milwaukee is encouraging the public to stay informed.

You can follow the latest on the Granville Station redevelopment by clicking here.

