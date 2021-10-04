Democratic State Sen. Lena Taylor running for lieutenant governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Milwaukee is running for lieutenant governor.

Lena Taylor announced Monday that she is launching a bid to replace incumbent Mandela Barnes, who is giving up the position to run for U.S. Senate.

Taylor would be the first Black female to hold the position.

Three Republicans have announced they're running, including state Sen. Patrick Testin, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, and Ben Voelkel, a former aide to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with whoever wins the GOP primary for governor to form the ticket that will take on Gov. Tony Evers in November 2022.

