Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Democrat Peng Her announces bid for Wisconsin lieutenant governor

items.[0].image.alt
Peng Her/Facebook
peng her.jpeg
Posted at 9:38 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 10:38:08-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute in Madison, a is running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat.

Her on Friday joins a crowded field seeking to replace Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for U.S. Senate rather than a second term.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with Gov. Tony Evers.

Other Democratic candidates include state Rep. David Bowen, of Milwaukee, state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, and state Sen. Len Taylor, of Milwaukee.

Her is seeking to become the first Hmong statewide official.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale