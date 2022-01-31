Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Democrat Lasry puts $1.5 million into US Senate bid

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Lasry campaign
Alex Lasry
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 15:42:31-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry, who is on leave from his job as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, reports that he has put in another $1.5 million of his own money into the crowded primary race.

Lasry is among a field of nearly a dozen Democrats hoping to defeat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who officially announced three weeks ago that he would seek a third term.

To date, Lasry has put in $2.35 million of his own money into the race. He has raised $5.1 million, about $2.8 million of which comes from donations, and had just over $1.1 million cash on hand.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing