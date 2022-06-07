Demand up for bike rentals, with steep gas prices and warm weather

MILWAUKEE — If gas prices have you watching the needle move from full to empty with a sense of dread, there are other ways to get around. Tuesday morning, we're seeing signs that alternate choices are becoming more popular.

On Oakland Avenue near UW-Milwaukee, there are signs that people are starting to think about how they can use their car less, and instead use rentable bikes more.

The executive director of Bublr Bikes tells us just last month, riders used Bublr to take more than 7,200 trips. Last May, that number was only 5,200.

Bublr is also adding 200 new e-bikes to its fleet and expanding its footprint to 26 neighborhoods.

This could be triggered by gas prices, or people itching to get out and enjoy the warmer spring weather.. But either way, this is becoming a more popular way to get around.

If money is your motivation, Bublr's most cost effective plan is an annual pass. It's $100 for unlimited 60-minute trips for a whole year.

On top of that, Bublr offers two free cycling classes each month. It's a way to help riders feel more comfortable and confident on city streets. And to sweeten the deal, you get a free bike helmet for attending a class.

"Someone was tweeting the other day about how you could buy like an annual Bublr pass and buy a 30-day, like 12, 30-day MCTS passes for the price of like 9 tanks of gas or something like that," said James Davies, the Executive Director of Bublr Bikes.

So it's clear that biking is becoming a more popular way to get around as the weather warms up and we keep watching gas prices rise.

