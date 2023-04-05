Delavan woman wins battle round on NBC's The Voice, advances to knockout round

DELAVAN, Wis. — Delavan's very-own Rachel Christine, 22, is advancing on NBC's The Voice after she won her battle round during Tuesday night's show.

After auditioning on the show and joining Team Kelly, Christine was back on the air for her battle round where she performed Maggie Rodgers' "Light On" with JB Somers.

If you don't know how The Voice works, during the battle rounds two contestants perform together and their coach must choose one to move on to the next round.

Related: 22-year-old Delavan woman auditions on NBC's The Voice, joins Team Kelly

After her performance Tuesday night, Kelly Clarkson had a decision to make and she chose to keep Christine on the show!

"I think one of you stood out a little bit more today so I am going to have to say the winner of this battle is Rachel," Clarkson said.

Clarkson spoke after making the decision saying, "I feel like she is a consistent singer. She has an incredible tone. You think you've heard the best of her and then she gives you this other layer and I think that's incredibly cool."

Coach Chance the Rapper agreed with Clarkson, saying he would've chosen Rachel as the winner.

"I think Rachel is the clear winner. I think you have such a strong voice and I think you could win this entire competition."

This wasn't the first time Chance told Christine he thought she could win the whole show. During her audition, when Chance was trying to get Christine to join his team, he said, "I want to win this whole show. And I think you have an amazing tone. It's a very full big voice. With the right songs that you choose, I see you winning the whole competition."

You can watch Rachel Christine's full performance below:

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip