Delavan teen attacked at McDonald's after alleged anti-LGBTQ comments

CARPENTERSVILLE, Illinois — A 19-year-old was brutally attacked on May 13 while visiting her hometown in Illinois. It happened at the McDonald's in Carpentersville, Illinois.

According to the Village of Carpentersville Police Department, two individuals allegedly made derogatory comments about her sexual orientation.

Kady Grass, who now lives in Delavan, was visiting family for a choir concert when the incident occurred.

Kady Grass

"It almost ended my life," Grass said.

Grass told me she and her younger cousin went to McDonald's after the concert to grab some food. Police said that's when 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy made derogatory comments about Grass's sexual orientation.

"I'm just a lesbian. I mean literally all I did was cut my hair. I always dress the way I dress," Grass said.

She said that's when things escalated.

"I was like dude seriously get back. And that's when he hit me. I closed my eyes at this moment. The adult was hitting me in the front and the minor was hitting me from behind," Grass said.

With her face and arms covered in bruises, Grass told TMJ4's Megan Lee the two individuals held her down, knocked her unconscious and stomped on her head.

"When I first saw my face in the reflection of the ambulance, I started crying," Grass said.

Kady Grass

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office charged both the adult and minor with multiple felonies.

One of the men, 19-year-old John Kammrad, of Elgin, was charged with aggravated battery, great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place, mob action and more. He was taken into custody May 17, police said.

The juvenile involved, a 17 year old, turned himself in May 16, police added. He was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center the day he was arrested.

"There are some people out there who just go around attacking people just because they are the way they are," Grass said.

This attack has left Grass not only physically hurt, but mentally bruised.

"Sometimes I zone out and all I see is them hitting me and I'm back at that McDonald's being hit and beaten down again," Grass said.

She's not letting the attack define her.

"I wanna be a symbol for somebody. I wanna be a symbol that's strong and not fear," Grass said.

Grass wants to see hate crime charges brought against the 17-year-old and the 19-year-old. However, the Carpentersville Police Department said they worked with the State's Attorney's Office and hate crime charges were declined.

Grass started this fundraiser to help cover medical bills.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

