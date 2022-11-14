Delafield police investigating potential fraud at pilates business

DELAFIELD, Wis. — A Waukesha County business owner reportedly scammed dozens of customers.

In the span of three days, Studio 83 Pilates and Core Glow in Delafield went from being fully operational to completely empty. Both are owned by the same woman who people say may have left town with customers' money.

Customers tell TMJ4 News they had no idea it was happening. One woman says she just bought a membership to the studio, only to show up two days later and find it empty.

Delafield police confirmed in a statement Monday that they have been contacted by multiple customers about the potential fraud and are now investigating with the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.

Numerous customers have taken their concerns to Facebook to warn others, saying the owner has reportedly done this before in other states like Kentucky and California.

The Better Business Bureau released a report about a studio owned by the same name in Kentucky and said it was not an accredited business.

While the investigation into Studio 83 and Core Glow continues, other business owners in the area have stepped up to help those who have lost money. CryoFit in Delafield is offering a free session to help those impacted.

