Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Del Crandall, star Braves catcher and ex-manager, dies at 91

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Shane/AP
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall, left, and Henry Aaron display Aaron's new Brewers jersey and a bat during a news conference in Milwaukee to announce signing Aaron, in this Nov. 14, 1974, file photo. Crandall, a star catcher who played on two Milwaukee Braves teams that reached the World Series in the 1950s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, has died. He was 91. Crandall’s son Bill said his father was surrounded by family members as he died from circumstances of Parkinson’s disease Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Mission Viejo, California.(AP Photo/Paul Shane, File)
Hank Aaron, Henry Aaron, Del Crandall
Posted at 10:47 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 23:47:32-04

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — The star Milwaukee Braves catcher and former manager Del Crandall has died. Son Bill Crandall says he had Parkinson’s disease and died Wednesday in Mission Viejo, California.

Crandall was one of the best defensive catchers of the 1950s and early 1960s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners. Crandall was a member of the Braves’ 1957 World Series championship team as well as the 1958 squad that lost the World Series. He was a four-time Gold Glove winner who appeared in 11 All-Star Games over eight seasons. Del Crandall was 91 years old.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

"Milwaukee Tonight" debuts Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m