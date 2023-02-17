Defense contests doctor's report that 10-year-old boy who shot mother is competent to stand trial

MILWAUKEE — The attorneys of the ten-year-old boy who shot and killed his mother are contesting a doctor's report that he's competent to stand trial.

On Friday, the boy's defense team said they disagreed with the medical evaluation and requested a contest date.

Judge Jane Carroll then asked the boy if he believed he was competent. He said yes.

However, after a brief discussion with his attorneys, who said he was confusing competency (a legal finding) and intelligence for his age, he told the judge no, he's not competent.

The 10-year-old, who TMJ4 News is not naming because of a judge's ruling blocking the release of his name, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

He's accused of shooting his mother in the face last November after she woke him up early and refused to buy him a virtual reality headset.

If the case goes to trial in an adult court, he would receive a mandatory life sentence under the intentional homicide count if convicted by a jury.

Last month, the defense said they had reason to believe the boy was not competent to proceed. The court found probable cause and agreed to a doctor's examination.

The court agreed to a date of May 2 for a contested hearing.

