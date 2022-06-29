Deer District Market returns to Fiserv Forum's Plaza on July 7

MILWAUKEE — Deer District Market will return to the Plaza at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, July 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The market will be held on Thursdays throughout the summer.

The market supports local and minority-owned businesses.

“We’re proud to partner with Deer District Market and the Milwaukee Bucks to expand upon the success of last year’s inaugural market,” said David Olson, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Froedtert Health. “Our collective goal to support the diverse communities we serve and to build healthier communities is supported by the impressive mix of vendors and healthy food options available throughout the market.”

The market was established in July 2021 to provide exposure to new consumers for small businesses.

Vendors for this year's market are: Alice’s Garden Empress Baking Company, Delicious Bites, Teens Grow Greens, Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, That Salsa Lady, Bunny’s Bite, Pete’s Pops, Junior Smoked BBQ, DragonFly Farm LLC, At Peace Design, VIBEZ Creative Arts Space, Soul Brew Kombucha, Full Circle Healing Farm (formerly Scales Family Farm), Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, Triciclo Peru, Say It Louder, Rise and Grind Café LLC, A&M Provisions, Cottonmouth MKE, Meat on the Street and Gruber Law Offices.

There is limited availability for vendors interested in signing up for Deer District Market. Interested vendors should click here to sign up.

The market runs through Aug. 25.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip