Decomposed body found in vacant home near 37th and Lisbon

TMJ4
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jun 29, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A death investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in a vacant home near 37th and Lisbon in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Milwaukee police say the unidentified body was discovered around 10:40 a.m.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.

