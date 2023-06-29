Decomposed body found in vacant home near 37th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — A death investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in a vacant home near 37th and Lisbon in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Milwaukee police say the unidentified body was discovered around 10:40 a.m.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.

