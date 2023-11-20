Decades of Tradition: 'The Rapture' gospel play returns to the Marcus Center

MILWAUKEE — This upcoming weekend, the gospel play "The Rapture" opens at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Since September, actors, singers, and musicians from all over Milwaukee have been rehearsing and getting ready to put on this musical event.

The gospel play has been put on and off by churches in Milwaukee for the past 40 years. The story is meant to take a look at the Christian biblical viewpoint of the end of times.

"The main message is about Christ, and the work he began when he first came into the world, and the work is unfinished and won't be finished until the rapture," said Executive Producer John High

At Jericho Church Without Walls, Pastor Anthony D Burns said he turned his life around back in 1979. He said he saw the play a few years later. He hopes the play has the same impact on others as it did on him.

"It impacted my life so much. I started taking carloads there. Family members, whoever I knew, and I would pay for them, and they just needed to see this play. It impacted me in a way to know God does have a design for our lives," said Burns.

The cast of about 22 people includes actors telling stories of heartbreak and struggle.

"I'm hoping that the mothers there will be able to identify with my part and find some relief. The role of this mother is understanding that you can only do so much as a mother, and where you end as a mother, God begins," said Phoebe McAfee, who plays a mother dealing with difficult children.

The emotion can be seen through each story line, but it can also be felt through the music. Musical Director Jermaine Rideout, has been involved with the play for the past ten years. He said the music gives people a sense of what's to come.

"We want people to feel the sincerity of the music first of all and then, after they feel the sincerity of the music, to feel God in the music," said Rideout.

As rehearsals continue before opening weekend, the actors said people today can relate to the message.

"I know there is a lot of devastation going on in the world, but I believe there are still people who love people and want to help people have a better life," said actress, Jacqulyn Tucker.

They hope those who come to watch leave with a sense of love and a feeling of hope.

"People are hurting, and they need kindness, they need patience, they need understanding and grace. We should do our best to be that," said Tucker.

"The Rapture" is directed by Evaughn High. The play will be performed at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, starting this Friday and running until Sunday.

Click on this link to go to the Marcus Center website for show times and ticket information.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip