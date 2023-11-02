Death investigation underway on Lakefield Road in Grafton, DOJ involved

GRAFTON, Wis. — The State of Wisconsin's Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is involved in a death investigation is underway on the 900 block of Lakefield Road in Grafton, the Ozaukee County coroner confirms to TMJ4.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that law enforcement agencies were working on a scene in the area around 1:30 p.m. They asked the public to avoid the area due to their investigation.

TMJ4 A death investigation is underway on the 900 block of Lakefield Road in Grafton, the Ozaukee County coroner confirms to TMJ4.

TMJ4 A death investigation is underway on the 900 block of Lakefield Road in Grafton, the Ozaukee County coroner confirms to TMJ4.

TMJ4 Aerial view of death investigation in Grafton on Nov. 2, 2023.

There is no danger to the public. TMJ4 could see a large police presence about half a mile down Lakefield Drive on the roadway. The Ozaukee County Sheriff says a joint press release with DCI is imminent.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip