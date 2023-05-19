Watch Now
Death investigation underway in West Allis, ME called to the scene

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was called to 69th and National.
Police are investigating a death near 69th and National in West Allis.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A death investigation was underway in West Allis Friday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

The ME said it responded to 69th and National but could not provide additional information on what was going on.

TMJ4 News sent a crew to the scene, who saw numerous police cars and crime scene tape.

Newsroom staff reached out to the West Allis Police Department to learn more about the incident and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

