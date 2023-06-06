Man dead after shooting near 90th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting near 90th and Hampton on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say the victim died from his injuries at the scene.

TMJ4 90th and Hampton

Police responded around 5 p.m.

A double shooting occurred in the same area just a few weeks ago. On May 16, police responded to 90th and Hampton shortly before 8 p.m. A 23-year-old man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 21-year-old man was also shot and injured.

Police are searching for unknown suspects in both incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip