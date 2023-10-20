Watch Now
Deadly shooting investigation near Appleton and Hampton

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office confirms to TMJ4 News they have been called to the scene of a deadly incident near Appleton and Hampton in Milwaukee Friday morning.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Oct 20, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office confirms to TMJ4 News they have been called to the scene of a deadly incident near Appleton and Hampton in Milwaukee Friday morning.

At the scene, it appears police are focused near the gas station there.

Witnesses told TMJ4 News a shooting led to the death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

