Deadly shooting investigation near 45th & Center

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:13 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 23:13:20-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called to a report of a shooting near 45th & Center at 8:05 p.m on Saturday. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

