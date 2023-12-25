Watch Now
Deadly shooting investigation near 107th & Mill

police
Posted at 10:44 PM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 23:49:00-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday, at 8:50 p.m near 107th & Mill.

The victim of the shooting has not been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

