Kenosha fire set intentionally, killing father and his baby; family seeking justice

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Police believe someone intentionally set a fire that claimed the lives of a young father and his one-year-old son.

Antonio Davidson, 25, and his son Amari died from smoke inhalation due to an apartment fire on October 30, authorities said.

More than a month later, the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) said they are continuing to work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, as well as the State Fire Marshal to solve the case.

"We do have leads, but there still is a lot of work to be done on this. I can tell you that we know with 100% certainty that there are people out there that know exactly what happened and why it happened, and we're urging those people to contact us," public information officer Lt. Joseph Nosalik said.

"It's not a holiday for none of us. I am not personally celebrating Christmas. I didn't celebrate Thanksgiving. It's hard not having your siblings here," Chiquita Myers said.

Antonio is Chiquita's younger brother. Since the fire, Myers visits his place every day and thinks about him.

"It was devastating for us," Myers said.

Antonio came from a big family. Relatives described him as a positive person who loved books, video games, and computers. He dreamt of starting his own business.

"He was fun. He always joked around," said his aunt Lisa Mayhall.

"Loving, caring, a father figure to my children," Myers said.

She stressed that Antonio and Amari were very close. Amari's favorite show was Sharkdog.

"He likes to be held and his dad had him all the time," Myers said.

Lt. Nosalik noted that the arson investigation will likely lead to homicide charges.

Kenosha Police say the October fire that killed Antonio Davidson and his 1 y/o son Amari was deliberately set. They’re continuing to work with fed and state partners to catch the person responsible. Relatives are desperately seeking justice. pic.twitter.com/TUwU2MEVSb — Mary Jo Ola (@MaryJoOlaTV) December 13, 2022

"They shouldn't still be on the streets because everybody over here knows what happened. Nobody saying nothing. If you know what happened tell the police," Mayhall said.

"My aunt is hurting really bad. We just need to get some justice for her," said Dominique, Antonio's cousin.

Myers said Antonio tried to save his son from the fire.

While their family waits for answers she had a message for others.

"Just cherish each moment you have with your family and make lots of memories. I don't think Antonio wanted to leave this world like this but he's in a better place. And he's a hero to us." Myers said.

