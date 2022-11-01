Deadly Kenosha apartment fire: Red Cross helping total of 9 people

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Red Cross says they are helping nine people from three units after an apartment building in Kenosha caught fire over the weekend, killing two people.

A spokesperson for the organization said Tuesday that they are helping a family of five including four children in one apartment; a family of three in a second apartment; and one adult in the third apartment.

"Our volunteers are providing emergency essentials for lodging and meals, plus resources for mental health and health needs, as we begin to collaborate them on longer term needs," according to Communications Director Justin Kern.

The Kenosha Police Department previously said the fire happened near 36th and 50th around 1 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the second floor of an apartment building on fire.

Two people died in the fire, an adult male and a boy, according to police.

Fire officials had the blaze under control within an hour, but smoke and water damage made the place uninhabitable.

While police said there's no evidence of foul play, they will still treat the area as a crime scene.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

