Deadly domestic violence weekend in Milwaukee; murder-suicide and manhunt

MILWAUKEE — It was a weekend of deadly domestic violence in Milwaukee. Milwaukee police say one of the incidents resulted in a murder-suicide. The other case ended with an arrest after a weekend-long manhunt.

Police sent out an alert over the weekend to be on the lookout for 27-year-old Quran Robey. He was considered armed and dangerous, not only for the murder of 30-year-old Tynesha Crawford Sunday morning but for also shooting a 46-year-old at 73rd and Capitol on Saturday.

Police say the murder of Crawford happened during an argument outside of the apartments near 33rd and Center. Investigators say Robey was caught Monday morning in Oak Creek and is expected to face a slew of charges.

The other murder over the weekend took place at an apartment complex Sunday morning just across the street from Vincent High School. Police say domestic violence was the likely motive.

One neighbor heard it all.

"I heard like some arguing but I couldn't understand what it was," the neighbor, who remained anonymous, told TMJ4. "I heard a couple gunshots."

The 60-year-old died by suicide, police say.

"I just wanna know what was the root of the problem?" the neighbor said. "What do we need to do out here as a community? It's crazy."

