Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Grafton, armed person identified

GRAFTON, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office identified the armed person who was shot and killed by a deputy following a pursuit in Grafton earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the individual who died was 29-year-old Christopher T. Sewell. He was wanted for outstanding felony warrants and was also a person of interest in an armed, forced entry to a neighbor's residence that occurred several days prior to the deadly deputy-involved shooting.



On Nov. 2 at 11 a.m., deputies attempted to pull over Sewell and arrest him. The attempted traffic stop became a pursuit after Sewell fled. Law enforcement deployed a tire deflation device and his vehicle stopped near the 900 block of Lakefield Road in the Town of Grafton.

The sheriff's office says Sewell then fled on foot to a nearby tree line and was pursued by law enforcement.

"Initial information is that Sewell presented a weapon. An Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy discharged his firearm, striking Sewell," the sheriff's office shared in a statement Tuesday.

Despite lifesaving measures, Sewell died from his injuries on the scene. A firearm was recovered.

The involved deputy was placed on administrative assignment, per Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office policy.

No one else was injured. Involved deputies were wearing body cameras.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal INvestigation (DCI) is directing the investigation. After DCI's investigation, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office will conduct its own investigation.

The sheriff's office said in part, "We understand Sewell’s loved ones are grieving and we offer them our condolences. We want the public to understand that our deputies were attempting to arrest Sewell, a convicted felon, with outstanding felony arrest warrants and was a person of interest in a felony investigation. No law enforcement officer ever wants this result when attempting to make an arrest. However, the necessity to use force is almost always a decision forced upon them. Our deputies stopped a threat to our community by putting their own lives on the line. Risking their lives is what our deputies do every day to keep Ozaukee County safe. We thank the public for their patience as the investigation continues."

