Deadly Burger King shooting: Derrick Ellis to be sentenced Friday

MILWAUKEE — The Burger King employee who is accused of shooting and killing his co-worker will be in court for sentencing on Friday.

Prosecutors say in January, Derrick Ellis opened fire when another man tried to rob the place through the drive-thru window. The criminal complaint says his bullets hit 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell instead. Ellis pleaded guilty in April to a felony gun charge to get rid of the murder charges against him.

Ellis had been sought by police for more than two weeks before giving himself up.

Ellis was allegedly firing at the robbery suspect, Antoine Edwards, when he shot and killed Harris-Brazell. Edwards and his own 16-year-old daughter, who is described as Harris-Brazell’s best friend, told police they coordinated with Harris-Brazell to stage the robbery in order to steal money.

However, the criminal complaint showed no additional evidence Harris-Brazell conspired with the two and her family has argued she had no reason to steal money.

Ellis was not in on the staged robbery and fired at the suspect after seeing him leaning into a drive-thru window and waving a gun around in the direction of Harris-Brazell.

Edwards was charged was Possess Firearm-Convicted of Out-of-State Felony Felony and Homicide by Negligent Handling of Dangerous Weapon/Explosive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

