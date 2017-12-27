Deadline for Birkebeiner ski race fast approaching

Marty Hobe
8:56 PM, Dec 26, 2017
Attention skiers! The deadline to register for the 2018 Birkebeiner cross country ski race, the largest ski race in North America.

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation says registration will close at midnight on Wednesday, saying the race will be at capacity. 

The race is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24 along with other shorter races. 

The event will feature some new features this season. 

On Friday, Feb. 23, both the Kortelopet and Prince Haakon races will finish in downtown Hayward. On Saturday. Feb. 24, the Birkebeiner skiers will line-up on the starting line at the American  Birkebeiner Trailhead near Cable, Wisconsin for the first time. Skiers will traverse the Birkie Trail as they make their way toward the finish line on Hayward’s Main Street.

For more information on the events, or to register for the Birkie or any of the other races, visit the Slumberland Birkie website. 
 

