Deadline for Birkebeiner ski race fast approaching

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 26 at 8:39PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
The race is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24 along with other shorter races.
The event will feature some new features this season.
On Friday, Feb. 23, both the Kortelopet and Prince Haakon races will finish in downtown Hayward. On Saturday. Feb. 24, the Birkebeiner skiers will line-up on the starting line at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead near Cable, Wisconsin for the first time. Skiers will traverse the Birkie Trail as they make their way toward the finish line on Hayward’s Main Street.