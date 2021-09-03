Dead infant found in trash bag at funeral home, ME says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner responded to a funeral home on N. Teutonia Avenue Friday after a dead infant was found in a trash bag.

A staff member found the infant near the business, but there is no connection between the infant and the funeral home.

Milwaukee Police are investigating and say the death happened around 9:50 a.m. Friday, and say the baby appears to be recently born. They're searching for the parents of the baby. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

