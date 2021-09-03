Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dead infant found in trash bag at funeral home, ME says

items.[0].image.alt
Brian Jackson
<p>Close up crime scene investigation police boundary tape Police crime scene</p>
crime%20scene_1470485814993_43825408_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 12:36 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 13:56:52-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner responded to a funeral home on N. Teutonia Avenue Friday after a dead infant was found in a trash bag.

A staff member found the infant near the business, but there is no connection between the infant and the funeral home.

Milwaukee Police are investigating and say the death happened around 9:50 a.m. Friday, and say the baby appears to be recently born. They're searching for the parents of the baby. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

Details are limited at this time, TMJ4 will provide updates as they become available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award