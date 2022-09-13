Dead fetus discovered in Milwaukee, police seeking mother

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they found a deceased fetus on the road near 84th and Holt Sunday morning.

Not a whole lot of details were released, but police said they are seeking the mother of the presumably human fetus. They found the fetus around 11:45 a.m.

Officials are investigating and foul play is not suspected.

An official with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMJ4 News that the non-viable fetus was 18 weeks old.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

