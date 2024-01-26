Watch Now
Dave Joerger, Rex Kalamian to join Doc Rivers on Bucks' coaching staff, reports say

Jim Mone/AP
Then Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger directs his team in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jan 26, 2024
2024-01-26

The Milwaukee Bucks still have not made an official announcement about who will be taking over as head coach, but all signs point to Doc Rivers.

New reports indicate Rivers is already working on selecting the rest of his coaching staff.

NBA Reporter Chams Charania with The Athletic and Stadium reports that Dave Joerger is finalizing a deal to join the Milwaukee Bucks as a coach.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Rivers plans to hire longtime NBA assistant Rex Kalamian. This season, Kalamian ahs been working as a scout with the nets.

