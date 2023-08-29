Dave Chappelle performing at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 17, 2023

MILWAUKEE — Dave Chappelle is set to perform at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 17, 2023.

According to a statement, tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets on Sale on Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com



Acclaimed comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer Dave Chappelle announces the addition of five new dates to his distinctive stand-up comedy tour, Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$!. The much-anticipated tour marks a significant, golden milestone year for the comedic genius, and Chappelle is thrilled to share the celebration with audiences across the nation. Cities joining the list of tour stops in October include Milwaukee, WI, Boston, MA, Raleigh, NC, Charlotte, NC, and Atlanta, GA. Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, August 30. The general on-sale begins on Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.



Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$! will make a stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, on October 17, 2023.



Renowned for his unparalleled wit, razor-sharp commentary, and fearless approach to tackling life's most absurd moments, Dave Chappelle promises to ignite the stage with his larger-than-life presence. This event is not just a show—it's a celebratory tribute to life, happiness, and the undeniable potency of laughter.



The "Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$!" comedy tour is proudly produced by Live Nation, a powerhouse in live entertainment. The tour commenced last week with an electrifying four-night engagement at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. For his birthday shows, Chappelle surprised the audience with an all-star lineup of special comedic and musical guests each night. A constellation of stars, including Justin Timberlake, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Ludacris, Pete Davidson, Busta Rhymes, John Mayer, Ronny Chieng, The Roots, Nas, De La Soul, Jeff Ross, Lunell, Earthquake, and more, graced the stage to create unforgettable moments of laughter and camaraderie.



The tour continues with shows in Cleveland, New Orleans, Chicago, and more. Full routing is available below.



DAVE CHAPPELLE LIVE TOUR DATES



Sept. 8: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse



Sept. 9: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena



Sept. 12: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena



Sept. 13: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse



Sept. 15: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Arena



Sept. 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center



Sept. 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center



Sept. 21: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena



Sept. 23: Saint Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center



Oct. 4: Chicago, Illinois — United Center



Oct 6: Chicago, Illinois — United Center



Oct 7: Chicago, Illinois — United Center



Oct. 17: Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum—JUST ADDED!



Oct. 19: Boston, MA — TD Garden - JUST ADDED!



Oct. 25: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena - JUST ADDED!



Oct 26: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center—JUST ADDED!



Oct 31: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena - JUST ADDED!



Dec 26: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino



Dec 27: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino



Dec 28: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino









No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.









Pilot Boy Productions, Inc., and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights to the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law, at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.









ABOUT DAVE CHAPPELLE



Dave Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series “Chappelle’s Show”, comedy specials, and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live”. Chappelle has received five Emmy awards, including three for his Netflix comedy specials “Sticks & Stones” (2020) and “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018), and two for hosting “Saturday Night Live” (2017 and 2021). Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, from 2018 through 2020. In May 2021, Dave Chappelle collaborated with Talib Kweli and yasiin bey to host “The Midnight Miracle,” a thought-provoking podcast that uniquely blends the salon and variety show traditions while providing a glimpse into the inner lives of the hosts.







