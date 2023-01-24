Watch Now
Alleged dating app predator pleads not guilty to kidnapping, burglary in Milwaukee County Court

Timothy Olson, 52, appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. His lawyers asked for his bail to be lowered, but the court denied the request.
Franklin police say the man wanted for allegedly drugging and stealing from women at bars in Racine County was taken into custody on Tuesday. One of those women later died from injuries in the hospital, and the man is viewed as a person of interest in that case. Franklin police said Timothy Olson was taken into custody around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Olson is facing charges of kidnapping, identity theft, and burglary in Franklin.
MILWAUKEE — The alleged dating app predator pled not guilty on Tuesday to charges including kidnapping and burglary.

Timothy Olson, 52, appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. His lawyers asked for his bail to be lowered, but the court denied the request.

Olson is accused of luring women on dating apps and stealing their money. In Milwaukee County, he is accused of abducting a 79-year-old woman, forcing her to drive around, and stealing her money.

He is also facing charges in Racine County where he is a person of interest in a woman's death. He also became a person of interest in the death of 55-year-old Kim Mikulance in South Milwaukee. She collapsed moments after being seen with Olson at a bar.

