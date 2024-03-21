Dates for Milwaukee County Traveling Beer Garden announced

Sprecher Brewery and Milwaukee County Parks have announced dates for the Traveling Beer Garden.

The first stop will be Greenfield park on May 15th through the 27th.

The rest of the stops include:



Froemming Park — May 29-June 9

Cooper Park — June 12-23

Grant Park — June 26-July 7

Kops Park — July 10-21

McCarty Park — July 24-Aug 4

Doctors Park — Aug 7-Aug 18

Sheridan Park — August 21-Sept 2

Milwaukee County Parks Traveling Beer Garden schedule 2024



The Traveling Beer Garden is housed in discontinued fire trucks owned by Sprecher Brewing and fitted with taps. In addition to beer, there's also some food available at the parks including beef sticks, bavarian pretzels, ice cream, and chips.

Revenue from the beer gardens goes back to the parks in an effort to improve the community spaces.

