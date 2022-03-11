Dashcam video shows suspect hitting Oak Creek police officers with a car while fleeing

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department released video on Friday of a Jan. 22 incident that left two officers with minor injuries after a suspect fled from police, hitting them with the door of his vehicle.

The incident began around 5:30 a.m. when Oak Creek police conducted a welfare check on Keith Norrington, 30, who was passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle.

According to the police department's incident report, officers approached the vehicle and saw an open bottle of liquor inside as well as cigar wrappers that they say typically are used to smoke marijuana.

Police pounded on the window of the car in an attempt to wake Norrington. The report said he started moving and opened the window after about 45 seconds of the officers beating on the window.

The officers spoke with Norrington and he handed over his ID. However, according to the report, when officers asked the man to get out he refused and claimed he needed to call his girlfriend.

In the report, police said Norrington continued delaying getting out of the vehicle. Eventually, one of the officers stuck his arm in the vehicle and attempted to open the door from the inside.

Officials said Norrington grabbed the officer's arm. The officer tried again to open the door from the inside and was successful. Norrington, however, never let go of the handle.

The Oak Creek police said Norrington then put the car in reverse and hit the gas, hitting the officers with the door of the car. He then closed the door of the car and took off.

Officials said the vehicle was later found in Milwaukee, where police were able to locate Norrington and take him into custody.

Norrington has since been charged with the following according to court records:

Refusal to take test for intoxication after arrest

OWI (2nd offense)

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer

