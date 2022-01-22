Watch
Two Oak Creek police officers injured after suspect hits them with a car

Posted at 1:15 PM, Jan 22, 2022
OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police said a suspect is in custody after they hit two police officers with a car and led them on a chase.

The incident began around 5:30 a.m. when Oak Creek police conducted a welfare check on a person who was passed out behind the wheel.

Once police made contact, the subject put the car in reverse with the driver's side door open, hitting two officers. Oak Creek police said the two officers sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle then fled the scene and led the police on a chase. Eventually, officers terminated the chase due to excessive speeds.

Officials said the vehicle was later found in Milwaukee, where police were able to locate the subject and take them into custody.

Oak Creek police said charges against the subject are pending, and the investigation is ongoing. They did not share any information on the subject.

