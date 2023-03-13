Darius Rucker headlining Summerfest's BMO Pavilion on Aug. 11

MILWAUKEE — Darius Rucker is scheduled to headline Summerfest's BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Friday, Aug. 11.

The performance is part of his Starting Fires tour. Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, as well as Drew Green will join on select tour dates.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Box Office.

Read the announcement below:

DARIUS RUCKER ANNOUNCES 2023 STARTING FIRES TOUR



August 11 BMO Pavilion

WITH 21 DATES ACROSS U.S. & CANADA



Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Joins as Direct Support

with rising star Drew Green as direct support on select dates



[milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com]



Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, March 17 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com] or in person at the Box Office. For more information and a listing of all dates, please see below or visit DariusRucker.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com].



Fans can also purchase VIP Packages for select dates, which may include premium tickets, exclusive Meet & Greet and individual photo opportunity with Darius Rucker, guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, autographed item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com].



The news of the tour comes as Rucker puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming seventh solo album, which he recently revealed [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com] will be called Carolyn’s Boy in honor of his late mother. Fans have gotten an early preview of the music via recent releases songs “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” (featuring Chapel Hart), with additional new music expected soon.



The 2023 lineup for the October 7-8 return of Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Music Festival in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. is also expected in the coming weeks, with early access presale tickets are available now via RiverfrontRevival.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com].



Additionally, Rucker will return to the stage this spring with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates, taking over the picturesque stretch of white sand beach at Moon Palace Cancún for the second annual HootieFest: The Big Splash, a four-day celebration of all things rock. Set for April 26-29, the destination event will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the GRAMMY Award-winning band, plus daily pool parties, intimate oceanfront performances from Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit and Cowboy Mouth, as well as a special Hootie & the Blowfish sunset show. Limited ticket/travel packages remain via HootieFest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com].



For more information on all things Darius Rucker, visit DariusRucker.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com] and follow on social media @DariusRucker.



Starting Fires Tour Dates

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit DariusRucker.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com].

* denotes Drew Green as support / # denotes no support (all other dates feature Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors)

^ denotes dates on sale Monday, March 20

June 15 Roanoke, Va. || Elmwood Park Amphitheatre *

June 22 Washington, D.C. || The Anthem

June 24 Canandaigua, N.Y. || Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 13 Dubuque, Iowa || Q Casino – Back Waters Stage *

July 20 Jacksonville, Fla. || Daily’s Place

July 21 Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 22 Alpharetta, Ga. || Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 Niagara Falls, Ontario || Fallsview Casino

Aug. 4 Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 5 Farmingville, N.Y. || Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill ^

Aug. 10 Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 Milwaukee, Wis. || BMO Pavilion

Aug. 12 Maryland Heights, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 18 Irvine, Calif. || FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 23 Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre

Aug. 25 San Diego, Calif. || Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Aug. 26 Highland, Calif. || Yaamava’ Resort & Casino ^#

Sept. 8 Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater #

Sept. 9 Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater #

Oct. 14 Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater



About Darius Rucker

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Double Diamond-certified (21x Platinum) debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021. New songs “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” (featuring Chapel Hart) are available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy.



As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. and has raised over $3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. In addition, Rucker has advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tenn. Rucker is also an avid sports fan, offering his own NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics apparel line at NFLshop.com, and he is part of the Music City Baseball investment group working to bring an MLB team to Tennessee in addition to serving as a partner at the MGC Sports & Entertainment agency.



About Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

There are no strangers at a Drew Holcomb show. For the better part of two decades, the award-winning songwriter has brought his audience together night after night, turning his shows into celebrations of community, collaboration, and contemporary American roots music. Strangers No More, the ninth album from Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, celebrates that sense of togetherness. Produced by Cason Cooley, it expands the band’s mix of timeless songwriting, modern-day Laurel Canyon folk, amplified Americana, and heartland rock & roll. “All The Money in the World,” with its deep-pocketed groove that showcases The Neighbors’ musicality, is punctuated by blasts of brass, marking the band’s first song to feature horns. “That's On You, That's On Me” makes room for barrelhouse piano, slide guitar, and the greasy grit of a juke joint rock band. “On a Roll” and “Possibility” are Springsteen-sized rock & roll melodramas that wail and exalt, their cinematic arrangements built for the large rooms that Holcomb regularly plays these days. “Fly” is a reflective, finger-plucked folksong. Finally, there's “Dance With Everybody,” a lively tribute to the live show that brims with a joyful optimism — a feeling that was often missing during the band’s earlier years, when their shows weren’t nearly as packed. Song by song, Strangers No More offers an all-encompassing view not only of the places Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been, but where they're headed next, too. It's an invitation into the band’s world. Strangers no more, indeed.



About Drew Green

Drew Green’s current single “Good Ol’ Man'' currently has over 80 million streams worldwide. The single gained its prominence after Green posted the song on TikTok. The viral track has now amassed over 53,300 user generated videos on the platform. The new track dropped on the heels of Drew Green’s two-EP musical journey, Dirt Boy Vol. 1 (Sept. 2020) and Dirt Boy Vol. 2 (Oct. 2021). Green’s debut seven-song collection yielded the streaming successes “She Got That” and “Little More Be Alright.” His subsequent EP included the title track, “Dirt Boy,” and four additional tracks. To date, Green has exceeded 148 million career worldwide streams.



About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com].



About FPC Live

FPC Live is a Madison-based full-service concert promotion and venue operations company. As part of Frank Productions, FPC Live operates the company’s owned-and-operated venues and creates, produces and promotes live entertainment events in clubs, arenas, performing arts centers, amphitheaters and stadiums across the country.



As Wisconsin’s largest concert promoter, FPC Live, alongside parent company Frank Productions and its joint venture partner, Live Nation, produce nearly 550 events annually in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin. FPC Live is one of the top 10 promoters in the world, producing concerts throughout the Midwest as well as tours across North America. FPC Live currently owns/operates four venues in Madison, WI (The Sylvee, Orpheum Theater, Majestic Theatre, and High Noon Saloon), two venues in Charleston, SC (Charleston Music Hall and Music Farm), and two venues in Columbia, MO (The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall). For additional information, visit fpc-live.com.



About BMO Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI

With Lake Michigan as its backdrop, the BMO Pavilion is home to numerous concerts and special events throughout the year. The venue can accommodate 5,000 patrons in reserved seating, along with a large general-admission area, and features state-of-the-art production and sound. Dramatic architecture, including the iconic wave-inspired roof, along with its picturesque setting, create the ideal backdrop for fans to enjoy music in the unique outdoor setting of the BMO Pavilion. For more details, visit [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com]BMOPavilion.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com], Facebook and Instagram at @BMOPavilion, or Twitter at @BMOPavilion.





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip