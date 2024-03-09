Danish Brotherhood settles into new location after original lodge was burned down

KENOSHA — Members of the Danish Brotherhood Lodge #14 in Kenosha have a new home after their former, historic lodge was burned to the ground following nights of civil unrest in August 2020.

"It was a terrible night," Bob Ibsen recalled. Ibsen has been a member of the Danish Brotherhood Lodge #14 for 65 years. He serves on the organization's leadership team. "We lost all of our historical records and memorabilia."

The fire destroyed the original lodge located in Kenosha's Uptown Neighborhood. It was built in 1910 and was on the historical register, according to Ibsen.

"They were burning and looting and everything and I was right there when they busted through the door," said Robert Cobb, another member.

The destruction cut deep for the brotherhood.

"Not only did you have chaos in your city, we all love Kenosha and hate that, but on a personal level what we lost is where my wife and I had our reception 45 years ago, my brother had his reception there, my sister had her reception there, both sisters and just everything that happened there through the years," said Bill Kirby who said many of his family members belong to the Danish Brotherhood Lodge.

That's why the new lodge, located inside of the former Filomena's Restaurant and Cortese's Banquet Hall on Sheridan Road in Kenosha, will not only preserve friendships but also traditions and memories.

"We can grow. We can grow here. We are so fortunate to have gotten this," said Cobb.

The brotherhood now looks to reconnect with the community through events that are already drawing hundreds of neighbors.

"We get right back into all of our own activities. Like the Bingo," said Ibsen.

Ibsen said the brotherhood grew by about 20 members since opening in their new location. They look to grow their membership during their very popular Danish breakfast, set for May 19.

