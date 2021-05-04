Dance performance highlights the importance of individuality, self-love, and mental health

MILWAUKEE — To some, dance is considered an expression of the soul and under the lights at Dominican High School, a group of girls are getting ready to take center stage for a performance called “Elevation, The Temple of Growth.”

“Being up there and being able to move and express yourself in a different way it's just really fun,” said senior Alexandria Kokalis.

The performance is directed and choreographed by Christopher DeAngelo Gilbert, it's his fourth year leading the group, and the first year it's an all-female team. He said the performance focuses on mental health, self-care, and individuality.

“The mindset of the show is about growth, being OK with yourself, and tapping back into yourself. Sometimes it's OK not to be OK and it's OK to keep it moving, so it's all about finding balance,” said Christopher.

Ninth-grader, Morgan Beamon said through each rehearsal, she has found something that goes beyond dance, confidence within that is emerging.

“This is my first time really feeling like I belonged,” said Morgan.

Christopher said fostering a positive environment is important to him. The team has been working for months, perfecting each move but more importantly has built a support system for each other to express their own creativity.

"I’ve become a lot more confident from being on stage," said Morgan.

Christopher hopes each audience member leaves with a smile on their face, feels empowered and recognizes the importance of self-love.

“I want them to walk away from this show a better version of themselves." “self-care is the best care it will always be that don't hesitate to make yourself the number one priority especially in today's time,” said Christopher.

The performances are on May 6, 7, and 8 starting at 7 p.m. at Dominican High School.

All tickets general admission and available at the door. Safe indoor protocols will be followed.

General admission tickets are $7.

