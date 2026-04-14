LITTLE WOLF RIVER (NBC 26) — A dam failure of the Big Falls Dam is imminent, according to emergency management.

Waupaca County is under a flash flood warning and a river flood warning as of late morning Tuesday.

WATCH METEOROLOGIST JORDAN BRENNAN'S UPDATE AS OF 11 A.M. TUESDAY:

Dam failure imminent at Big Falls Dam along the Little Wolf River

Parts of Weyaweuga are also evacuating. Neighbors in the Town of Mukwa were also told to evacuate immediately and move to higher ground.

NBC 26 has a crew on the way to the scene in Big Falls. Keep up with NBC 26 on air and online for the latest updates.