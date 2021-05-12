Dairyland, Mid-Way Bakery set to anchor 3rd Street Market Hall this summer

MILWAUKEE -- An old-fashioned frozen custard and hamburger experience as well as a new bakery will anchor the upcoming 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee, officials announced Wednesday.

Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers, which first opened in Oak Creek in 2020, has agreed to operate as a food vendor and "hawker stall manager" at the new food hall, which is set to open later this summer. The menu, which consists of "old-fashioned hamburgers and fried chicken sandwiches," will now expand to include custard.

“We believe people deserve better burgers and custard, so to do this in a space that has so much energy and potential is amazing. It’s been great seeing all of the improvements and new developments being made downtown and we’re thrilled to be a part of it”, Co-owner Joe McCormick said in a news release.

Dairyland's arrival also comes with a new venture from its owners, Mid-Way Bakery, with Co-owner Katie Fogle leading the charge.

“After working to get Dairyland off the ground, I’m looking forward to not flipping burgers and focus on making more fun treats”, Fogle said.

Mid-Way will offer "soup, grab-and-go sandwiches and salads along with a custom Anodyne coffee blend and housemade creamer," a news release says.

3rd Street Market Hall is located within The Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. It is scheduled to open later this summer.

