Cyclist from all over the word competing in Tour of America in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — On what was one of the hottest days of the year, racers from all over the country braved the scorching heat to take part in day six of the Tour of America's Dairlyland West Allis Cheese Wheel Classic.

"We are looking forward to putting West Allis on the map for being our hottest race day ever," said Bill Koch.

This was the first time the event was held in West Allis. Vendors and spectators cheered on the racers throughout the day.

The Morales family drove from El Paso, Texas to Wisconsin for the event. For Anna Regina, it was a way to meet new people.

"I like cycling because it’s really fun, you can talk with new friends," said Anna.

The tour continues with events until the 26th with stops along Brady Street, Shorewood, Downer Avenue and Tosa.

Koch said it's a way to showcase all the beautiful places right here in Southeast Wisconsin.

"This is the place if you really want to push your limits, challenge yourself, race your bike for 6-11 days in a row. It’s the way to do it," said Koch.

