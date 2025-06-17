Current and former state lawmakers respond to increased security at State Capitol

There will be increased security Wednesday at the Wisconsin State Capitol following the assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband.

It comes at the request of Republican Speaker Robin Vos. Current and former lawmakers told TMJ4 that safety is top of mind following the shootings.

"We have entered a new era," LaKeshia Myers said.

Myers, a Democrat and former state representative, believes elected officials face a new level of potential risk. The Minnesota shooting suspect's notebook contained the names of multiple Wisconsin leaders.

"These are people that you know and people that you've worked with, and their families are in harm's way. I think it's a high level of, 'oh my goodness what do we do now,'" Myers said.

Myers faced a slew of threats when she was in office during the pandemic when emotions around the stay-at-home order were high. She says threats targeted one of her addresses.

"I will be honest with you I went out and purchased another weapon. I made sure that I knew how to utilize that weapon," Myers explained. "Try to make sure that they (family) were not in any way going to that particular home that was listed. Making sure that the tenants were aware."

Myers is grateful for the support she received from law enforcement. The former state representative says the whole situation was disturbing. Still, that experience does not compare to the current threats faced by state legislators which she believes have gone to a more dangerous level.

"I think what he's (Vos) doing makes sense because we should all feel confident and secure in our safety. And you know copycat crimes do occur, so I do think that that is necessary. I hope it's not necessary into the foreseeable future," Republican Representative Ron Tusler said.

Democratic State Representative Sylvia Ortiz-Velez of Milwaukee reported seeing more law enforcement than usual at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

TMJ4 asked her about Vos' request for more security during Wednesday's floor session.

"I appreciate they're taking some measures tomorrow. I know that we need to work, I think, on some long-term measures, because I fear that this is not an isolated incident," Ortiz-Velez stated.

Ortiz-Velez expressed concern over how the current climate puts all people in the State Capitol at potential risk.

"We're only in session once in a while. So, what about the safety of everyone in the Capitol? When I look around I see all the kids playing in the courtyards. I think about what about every other day. What are we gonna do going forward," Ortiz-Velez said.

