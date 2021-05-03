Curbside composting could keep 1/5 of your trash out of landfills

*Watch Steve Chamraz's full story tonight on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.*

Garbage cans and recycling bins are standard issues in most communities. But what if you're looking to step up your curbside game even more?

It might be time to consider a curbside composting can.

It turns waste from your kitchen and your backyard into some of the best fertilizer nature can offer.

Melissa Tashjian's company Compost Crusader hauls away waste from your kitchen and yard.

Just set it at the curb or in the alley like your trash and recycling.

It's stuff that normally lands in the garbage and over time adds up.

In Wisconsin, the average family makes about 33 pounds of household trash each week.

Of that, we save about 13 pounds from landfills by recycling.

But the haul to the dump could be even lighter if composting the 5 to 7 pounds of organic material catches on.

When all that food waste decomposes in a landfill, it creates a lot of methane.

According to the EPA, landfills are the number three biggest source of this problematic greenhouse gas.

"And our landfills are really old. We're not capturing that methane. So we're actually creating environmental issues by landfilling something that can actually be recycled," Tashjian said.

Unlike trash and recycling, you can't request this service through your city or village.

Ordering compost pickup runs about $15 a week.

