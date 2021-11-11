Watch
Culver’s may start using AI to operate drive-thru lanes

Posted at 7:12 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 09:38:32-05

CHICAGO — The CEO of Culver’s says they may start to use AI in place of human workers to operate drive-thru's in the coming years.

President and CEO of Culver Franchising System LLC, Rick Silva, told the Chicago Business Journal that automation is one way they are looking at improving customer service, like other restaurant groups in the country.

But Silva did not offer any concrete dates when the new drive-thu setup may roll out. He added that such technology won't replace people working for the company.

“One thing I want to make clear is that Culver’s is not looking to replace people working for us, but to improve how we deliver our product to customers,” Silva told the Chicago Business Journal.

Silva made the comments during an opening ceremony of a new franchise in the Chicago area on Wednesday. In October the CEO of Chicago-based McDonald's said they are testing automated-only drive-thru's at 10 Chicago-area McDonald's restaurants.

