Cudahy woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $100,000 meant for Stars and Stripes Honor flight

A Cudahy woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $100,000 meant for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

Joni Nogay was emotional in court on Friday soon after pleading guilty to felony theft.

"I apologize from the absolute bottom of my heart to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, to my nonprofit committee members, to my family, friends and all who ever participated in my events," Nogay said through tears.

Investigators said between 2016 and 2023, Nogay used her organization, We Run They Fly, to raise money for the honor flight.

She raised more than $100,000 but only about $20,000 ever made it to the team.

Jill Bierbach and her family initially partnered with Nogay to honor their father, World War II Navy veteran Werner Bierbach, before the fraud came to light.

"A $100,000 is a lot of money that those veterans didn't get. It impacted a lot," Bierbach said.

Judge Milton Childs placed Nogay on probation for 3 years including 4 months in jail. She has to pay restitution to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight and a lengthy list including individual donors and businesses.

She will be eligible for work release and to care for her 91-year-old father.

The conditions are dependent on her following the court's orders.

"We're just really relieved that now we can move forward that she was really held responsible for the situation. We're just really glad that we can now move forward and honoring vets this summer," said Karyn Roelke, president of Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

Nogay is ordered to report to the House of Corrections by February 23. She has 20 days to appeal the court's decision.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip