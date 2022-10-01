Cudahy varsity football holds intra-squad charity scrimmage instead of homecoming game

CUDAHY, Wis. — Cudahy High School’s big homecoming game turned into an intra-squad scrimmage after over a dozen injuries took out too many upperclassmen and canceled the rest of the season.

“Football is one of the most exciting parts of high school and for it to be cut short, it’s definitely going to feel different,” said senior Amber Gniotczynski.

While some parents disagree with the decision to scrap the last three games, students at Friday night’s game say that they’re happy it’s going on at all.

“Even if it’s not usually how it is, it's still something for us to be hyped about and just be able to still come and support,” said sophomore Yatzi Deleon.

The student body also chose to give 100% of ticket proceeds this year to Project Concern, a local food pantry and clothing bank. They raised around $700.

“Our students have been fantastic,” said Tina Kreitlow, the school’s director of athletics and recreation. “They really came together and said 'we’re not going to let this go by, it's homecoming week and we’re going to make the most of it.'”

Administrators say they’re looking to have a healthy squad and regular homecoming game next year.

