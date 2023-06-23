Cudahy man jumping roof to roof found hiding in attic with ecstasy; gun discovered in grill

CUDAHY, Wis. — A Cudahy man, who was previously convicted of homicide, was recently arrested after prosecutors say he was found hiding in an attic.

Robert Turner Jr., 36, was charged with one felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one felony count of armed burglary.

On Sunday, June 18 at 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of E. Carpenter Ave. in Cudahy for a report of glass breaking and a person running and jumping across the roofs of various homes on that block.



While police were on the way, an officer heard a gunshot. Another gunshot was heard once police were on the scene. According to a criminal complaint, an officer stated it was so close, he heard a shell casing bounce twice.

Around 11:35 p.m., as officers were still maintaining a perimeter to find the suspect, an officer heard a third gunshot.

Police previously stated that officers believed they were being shot at. "Two officers were pinned down" and then "rescued" by the South Shore Joint Tactical Unit's armored vehicle.

The incident prompted a "shelter in place" order for residents.

After several hours, the search for the suspect was discontinued.

The following day on Monday, June 19, an officer was dispatched to a home in the same area around 9 a.m. When the officer arrived, he found a man had the defendant, Turner, restrained on the home's balcony. Turner, who had a broken leg, was taken into custody.

The man told authorities when he got home from work he saw insulation on the floor beneath the attic hatch, as well as unusual noises coming from the attic, the complaint says. When the man opened the attic hatch, he heard a voice state, "My name is Robert."

The man then pulled Turner out of the attic by his legs. There was a struggle before the man was able to get Turner on the balcony. Turner allegedly offered the man $300 to not call the police, the complaint says.

Police searched Turner, who was covered in dust and insulation, and found a baggie of Ecstasy in his pants, according to the complaint. A firearm was also discovered inside a grill on the home's balcony, which police believe Turner possessed while in the attic.

On June 21, an officer returned to the scene where gunshots were heard on June 18 and found a single spent 9mm casing between the homes in the area. The complaint says the casing was discharged from the same firearm found inside the grill.

If convicted, Turner faces a maximum of over 37 years in prison and fines worth $100,000.

In 2007, Turner was convicted in Milwaukee County of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon/explosive. He was sentenced to eight years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision.

